США вмешиваются в закон об иноагентах в Грузии

14 мая представитель Белого дома Жан-Пьер отметила, что США готовы «фундаментально пересмотреть» отношения с Грузией, если власти страны примут закон об иностранных агентах.
Слова пресс-секретаря Белого дома являются открытой угрозой, сказала официальный представитель МИД России Мария Захарова.
Она добавила, что такая реакция Белого дома связана со страхом, что раскроются источники финансирования, которые станут прямым свидетельством разрушения суверенитета того или иного государства.
Не знаю, а что, кто-то скрывал в Грузии американское финансирование? Ага. Особенно когда называли центральные улицы столицы именами живых и здоровых американских президентов...
И что, кого-то в Грузии может смутить американское финансирование?
Это все равно, что сказать, что кого-то на Украине смущает иностранное вооружение и военная техника. Ну а кто девочку ужинает, тот ее и танцует... Так в Вашингтоне этих девушек, извините, во все места...
А.Б.
|
|
WalterSEISH написал 15.05.2024 12:04
<a href=https://blacksprut2rprrt3aoigwh7zftiprzqyqynzz2eiimmwmykw7wkpyd.com>bs2best.at</a>
ormer President Donald Trump is asking a federal appeals court to reconsider its decision earlier this month largely upholding the gag order issued against him in his federal election subversion case.
Trump, in a Monday filing to the US DC Circuit Court of Appeals, asked the three-judge panel that handled the issue to either rehear it or for the issue to be considered en banc, meaning the case would be heard by the full court.
Trumps attorneys also asked the court to temporarily freeze the gag order while it considers their request for the case to be reheard.
https://blackspruty4w3j4bzyhlk24jr32wbpnfo3oyywn4ckwylo4hkcyy4y.com
bs2shop.gl
Earlier this month, the three-judge panel said in a unanimous decision that Trump can be barred from talking about witnesses as well as prosecutors, the court staff and their family members.
But the court said the gag order does not apply to comments made about special counsel Jack Smith and narrowed the prohibition Trump had regarding speaking about witnesses in the case, a change from the original gag order.
The opinion holds that President Trump must be silenced to protect trial participants from possible threats or harassment from unrelated third parties, Trumps attorneys wrote in the 22-page filing.
In doing so, the opinion conflicts with decisions of the Supreme Court and other Circuits, warranting en banc consideration both to secure uniformity of this Courts decisions and because of the questions exceptional importance, they wrote.
прав ли я, не знаю, не знамо мине написал 15.05.2024 11:16
Трампа закроют по уголовному преступлению. Байден уйдет на пенсию и Мишель Обама подменит стареющего товарища по демократической партии США.
Декабрь 2024 16 декабря это финал СВО.
ОКП готово взять власть?