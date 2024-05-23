Еще генерал на нарах, на этот раз - зам. НГШ

Начальник главного управления связи Вооруженных сил РФ генерал Вадим Шамарин арестован по делу о получении взятки в особо крупном размере. Об этом ТАСС в четверг сообщили в 235-м гарнизонном военном суде, вынесшем решение об аресте.
"Судом 22 мая Шамарину избрана мера пресечения в виде содержания под стражей сроком на два месяца. Ему вменяется ч. 6 ст. 290 УК РФ (получение взятки в особо крупном размере)".
Решение суда не вступило в силу и может быть обжаловано в апелляционной инстанции.
Мне кажется, уже пора расммаатривать вопрос о дискредитации вооруженных сил применительно к следственным органам. Что ни военачальник, то уголовник. Тут мальчик волосы себе покрасил в жовто-блакитный цвет, его осудимли по статье за дискредитацию. А тут в разгар боевых действий командующего одной из самых боеспособных армий, то, которая главным образом и выиграла "пятидневную войну" с Грузией, отправляют на нары. А теперь вот начальника главного управления связи туда же, в одну калитку... У нас со связью в войсках проблем нет, пусть посидит?
А насчет взяток в Минобороны. Вы посмотрите, как устроено МЧС, из которого пришел в военное ведомство его начальник, управлявший им последние 12 лет. Там же даже на мундирах офицеров МЧС слева лейбл министерства, а справа загадочное слово "Эмерком". То есть коммерческая компания, через которую оплачиваются услуги министерства. Шойгу - гений, впервые в мире вырастивший силовое министерство из коммерческой структуры Центроспаса. Естественно, с определенной спецификой.
Вот с этой спецификой он сначала оздоравливал правительсво Московской области, разворованное под управлением другого генерала, Громова. А потом уж стал министром обороны, кем служил как умеет.
А.Б.
