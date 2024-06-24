На Украине сейчас нет оппозиции, она либо в тюрьме, либо за границей, заявил бывший премьер-министр Николай Азаров.
"Никакой оппозиции на Украине сейчас нет. Порошенко или Тимошенко — не оппозиция. Их политика абсолютно ничем не отличалась от сегодняшней политики киевского режима. Реальная оппозиция ликвидирована. Кто-то убит, то-то сидит в тюрьме, кто-то был вынужден уехать за рубеж", — сказал он.
По словам Азарова, тех сил, которые существовали на Украине в виде Партии регионов, левых и оппозиционных партий, сейчас просто нет.
"Мало того, отсутствуют профсоюзы и идут сильнейшие гонения на церковь. Нынешний конфликт принято представлять как противостояние России и Украины, но это не так", — добавил Азаров.
В общем, очень похоже на нас. Зюганов и Слуцкий не оппозиция, их политика абсолютно ничем не отличается от сегодняшней политики кремля...
А.Б.
|
|
Коррупция,хлопци-она и в Хохляндии коррупция написал 24.06.2024 21:24
.......................................
Об этом сообщает УНИАН со ссылкой на оказавшиеся в распоряжении агентства фото.
.
Как сообщается, солдаты ВСУ пожаловались на строительство укреплений в подконтрольной Украине части Запорожья.
Ряд фортификаций, оборудованных на запорожском направлении менее месяца назад, уже начали рушиться и залиты водой.
.
"Работы были выполнены некачественно, что привело к разрушению фортификационных сооружений еще до начала их эксплуатации", подчеркнули журналисты. По их словам, грубые ошибки привели к затоплению участков траншей до 700 метров в длину.
.
Ранее депутат Верховной Рады Украины Михаил Цымбалюк заявил о замечаниях к строительству укреплений на границе с Белоруссией.
...
Inna Varenytsia / Reuters
Неолап написал 24.06.2024 21:23
Воровские.
Валька Полстакана написал 24.06.2024 20:27
расходимся,кина не будет-) написал 24.06.2024 18:19
..........................................
"На этот раз удалось вклиниться во вторую линию обороны на стыках опорных пунктов ВСУ на северном фланге укрепрайона в н.а. Сокол (данный оборонительный рубеж входит в линию Порошенко).
Глубина продвижения составила порядка 650 метров,ширина 1350-1500 метров",говорится в сообщении.
.
Российские войска продвинулись к роднику балки Самойлова близ населенного пункта Восход, сообщили авторы канала.
.
В мае военный обозреватель Геннадий Алехин заявил, что украинской армии удается удерживать фронт только за счет так называемой линии Порошенко-укреплений, которые возводились в годы президентства Петра Порошенко.
.
"Наиболее укрепленная в фортификационном отношении линия обороны у противника-это линия Краматорск, Славянск, Дружковка, Константиновка (ДНР)",рассказывал он.
По его словам, после начала СВО украинская сторона так и не смогла создать ни одной "вразумительной" линии обороны.
...
https://t.me/RussianArms/7750
Pido написал 24.06.2024 17:06
Неолап написал 24.06.2024 14:10
Долг бывших социалистических стран это сплочение национального фронта против имериалистического компрадорскооо влияния Запада и внутренних продажных воровских компрадоров .
Не разобщенность, а интернациональное единство и верность социалистическиму развитию. Мирному сотрудничеству без праздных воров на нахлебников на шее народа труда.
Неолап написал 24.06.2024 14:08
И следовательно получается что коммунистам не нужна идеология неонацизма бандеровщины, но и не нужна идеология компрадорства, но и не нужна идеология империализма. А уж про махровый шовинизм нацисты Украины только этим и занимались и занимаются. Ну а что вы хотели. Компрадоры Украины и не взятые в компрадоры в НАТО рашитудей. Да. 0ни не хотят быть растерзанными трудовым народом и будут цепляться за любой повод сохранить свой воровской
режим. И скрыть любой ложью о коммунистах неизбежный компрадорскийи крах и кризис политический и экономический нынешней формации.
Неолап написал 24.06.2024 14:05
Отчего на Украине запретили коммунистические партии. Оттого что антикоммунизм это идейное оружие. Антикоммунизм оружие политики империалистов и их компрадоров, коими являются власть. Всякими запретами, реакционированием, возрождением национализма и шовинизма, а так же и извращением и принижением науки марксизма ленинизма и сохранением воровского режима.
Но все эти извращения понятны коммунистам.
Это есть крах империалистической антикоммунистической идеологии и самой продажной компрадорской власти. И развязанная гражданская война только оттягивает политический и экономический кризис компрадорской власти.
Неолап написал 24.06.2024 14:02
Все идеи одушествлены в этих научных работах. Мир.Май.Труд.
ходжа написал 24.06.2024 13:24