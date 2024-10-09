Кто владеет информацией,
владеет миром
В Кремле дали оценку движению квадроберов

Опубликовано 09.10.2024

лавров песков квадроберы
В Кремле дали оценку движению квадроберов

"В Кремле дали оценку движению квадроберов" - именно так, и никак иначе звучит заголовок в государственном РИА Новости.

Пресс-секретарь президента РФ Дмитрий Песков в комментарии РИА Новости назвал движение квадроберов "полной ерундой". Серьезная оценка...

Накануне министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров обсудил с коллегой из Армении Араратом Мирзояном квадроберов в кулуарах Кремля. Важнейший вопрос современности.

- Слушай, Ара, у тебя дети не лают?

- Не, у меня в Лондоне...

Идет война, да еще и не одна. Санкции. Кризис. В Феодосии нефтебаза третий день горит... А у них дети лают по-собачьи - важнейшая проблема современности.

Интересно, например, от призыва на службу квадроберов будут освобождать? Или в ветеринарные вузы принимать без экзаменов?

Я думаю, что и в Думе должна быть квота на квадроберов. Да и в правительстве тоже.

Все ж 21-й век, цивилизация...

А.Б.



Рейтинг:   0,  Голосов: 0
Всего комментариев к статье: 2
Комментарии не премодерируются и их можно оставлять анонимно
Re:головне
Absu написал 09.10.2024 10:52
Восьминогие обсуждают четвероногих. Дайте им ведро тазепама. Reductio ad absurdum.
Ответить
Написать комментарий
Ваше имя:
Заголовок:
Комментарий:
Введите число, указанное на картинке:

Добавить свой материал
