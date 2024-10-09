"В Кремле дали оценку движению квадроберов" - именно так, и никак иначе звучит заголовок в государственном РИА Новости.
Пресс-секретарь президента РФ Дмитрий Песков в комментарии РИА Новости назвал движение квадроберов "полной ерундой". Серьезная оценка...
Накануне министр иностранных дел РФ Сергей Лавров обсудил с коллегой из Армении Араратом Мирзояном квадроберов в кулуарах Кремля. Важнейший вопрос современности.
- Слушай, Ара, у тебя дети не лают?
- Не, у меня в Лондоне...
Идет война, да еще и не одна. Санкции. Кризис. В Феодосии нефтебаза третий день горит... А у них дети лают по-собачьи - важнейшая проблема современности.
Интересно, например, от призыва на службу квадроберов будут освобождать? Или в ветеринарные вузы принимать без экзаменов?
Я думаю, что и в Думе должна быть квота на квадроберов. Да и в правительстве тоже.
Все ж 21-й век, цивилизация...
А.Б.
